US Man Who Doused Himself In Sanitiser, Bursts Into Flames After Being Tasered By Police

Unsettling security footage released for the first time by New York prosecutors revealed that a 29-year-old man doused himself in hand sanitiser in police custody before bursting into flames after being tasered by police. Following the tragic incident, Jason Jones of Catskill died after spending six weeks in a medically induced coma, on December 15 at Clark Burn Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, Daily Mail reported.

After a meeting with police officers at the Catskill Police Department on October 30, New York Attorney General Letitia James' department had initiated an inquiry into Jones' demise. Furthermore, the video footage documenting the series of events that led to Jones' death was published by James' office on Friday.

US man bursts into flames

As per the video which was released with no audio track, Jones can be seen walking around the lobby of the police station and further talking and confronting the available cops. Even though no sound can be heard, it becomes evident that he seemed to be yelling as he attempted to open a locked door. As the video progress, he can be seen emptying his pockets, tossing out stuff like keys, and a smartphone on a lobby desk, and even ripping his shirt off at one time. He also takes off his boots a little time afterward.

Furthermore, Jones then takes a sanitizer bottle off a table and sprays all over his upper body and head which can be seen approximately 30 seconds to the video. Due to his behaviour, one of the three cops was pointing a Taser weapon at allegedly drunk Jones, before being fired. A few seconds later, bright light emerges in the frame, however, Jones was not seen in the video at that time. Jones was again seen in the footage with his head and shoulders engulfed in flames, and the New York Police was seen to be fleeing the area as he collapses on the floor.

In the video, Jones can be seen rolling on the ground in an attempt to put off the fire. Further, when the officers returned, the fires had burned out, and Jones, who is conscious had apparent red scars on his body. As per the footage, it would be nearly 15 minutes before a paramedic arrived with a stretcher and carried burned Jones away for treatment, New York Post reported. Jones was then taken to a burn center.

According to The Albany Times-Union, Jones passed away after spending 47 days on a ventilator as his lungs were severely damaged since he could not absorb oxygen. An autopsy will be performed on his body to discover what was the influence of the stun gun in his death.

