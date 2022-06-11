US: Man Who Raps About Robbing ATMs Allegedly Arrested For Looting An ATM; Netizens React

A Youtuber, who raps about looting ATMs, was arrested by the US Metropolitan Police for allegedly robbing an ATM in real after he was caught stealing from a cash machine in Tennessee, US.

The man named Ladesion Riley, 30, was one of four people charged for allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a Bank of America in Nashville after he serviced the machine on Monday, according to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department.

Two members of Riley's group allegedly approached the technician from behind and told him to "not do anything stupid and hand over the money.” They then reportedly took the cash and fled in vehicles. This all went after Ladesion Riley, whose rap name is “213 Jugg god,” released a song on YouTube called Make It Home last month in which he bragged about robbing ATMs.

Meanwhile, the lyrics describe robbing ATMs in different states, having thousands of dollars in the car, and praying that they make it home without getting stopped by police.

Sharing this on Facebook the department, who also kind of mocked the rapper, wrote, "Four persons from Texas are in custody for the 10:40 a.m. robbery of a man servicing a Bank of America ATM on Thompson Lane. The suspects were apprehended just after checking out of a Dickson, TN motel. Investigation continues by MNPD, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation-Memphis, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Dickson Police."

Apart from the Youtuber, there were four others involved in the robbery whose names were disclosed as Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, and Christopher Alton, 27. All four alleged thieves hail from Houston, Texas.

Further as per the second press release, "Detectives were able to determine that one of the getaway vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra, had been rented from Hertz. Using information provided by Hertz, detectives, with the assistance of aviation units, discovered the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that accompanied it parked at the Motel 6 in Dickson."

It added, "Detectives watched as what appeared to be cash was loaded into the Jeep. When the Dugas couple and Riley pulled away from the motel in the Jeep, and as Alton drove away in the Hyundai, Dickson Police moved in."

Here's how netizens are reacting

As the post emerged on Facebook, it garnered several reactions from people, "With inflation, that’s only about $17.50 in cash," a user wrote. A second user spelled, "Glad they were caught!" A third user expressed, "Well, they're a long way from home!!!"

