US Man With World's Longest Tongue Sets New Jenga World Record

A US man, named Nick Stoeberl, has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue.

Nick Stoeberl

A US man, named Nick Stoeberl, has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue. Stoeberl is already a Guinness World Record holder for the world's longest tongue. Nick Stoeberl from Salinas, California, the US, now holds the Guinness World Record award for the longest tongue in the world which is 10.1 cm (3.97 in). Nick has also shown his painting skills through his tongue. "I've been able to go to different countries and see all different kinds of cultures and hang out with good people and have good food," said Nick Stoeberl. Further, he added: "It's very fun and I looked at the books as a kid, so to be in them is just an honour -- it's huge." Taking to Twitter, GWR wrote: " Having the longest tongue can come in quite useful to remove Jenga blocks..."  

Guinness World Record for the longest tongue in Salinas, US! 

US' Nick Stoeberl has been able to remove five Jenga blocks from a stack in 55.526 seconds, stated the Guinness World Record official website. "Nick's tongue is quite a trademark," stated GWR. Meanwhile, Nick expressed his happiness over the achievement and said that  Guinness World Record has changed his life. While sharing his excitement on the record break and being identified by GWR, the longest tongue man said: “The average tongue length is just over three inches; 7.9 cm (3.11 in) for women and 8.5 cm (3.34 in) for men. Mine is 10.1 cm (3.97 in)."

Further, Nick shared that having the world's longest tongue has been really helpful when it comes to "cleaning himself up after eating". “If I get my face dirty while I’m eating, I can just lick the food off right there,” said Nick. “It’s eco-friendly, no napkins needed,” he added. Before this Jenga challenge, Nich had tried to break the GWR record for "the most tongue-to-nose touches in one minute", as per the record. However, he failed as the record to beat was set at 281, and Nick fell short by 35, clocking in with a total of 246 very tiring tongue-to-nose touches.
 

