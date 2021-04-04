US: Man Yells Anti-Asian Slurs, Spits On Woman And Three Kids On New York Subway

In what law enforcers termed as an episode of hate crime, a New York City man yelled anti-Asian slurs and spat on a 44-year-old woman and her three kids. According to The Associated Press, all of them were travelling on a subway in the city’s Manhattan borough, when the man suddenly attacked the woman, eventually kicking away her cell phone out of the train. In the aftermath, the city’s police have stepped up their search and also asked for public help to identify the culprit.

Police reveal suspect's details

As per the details laid out by the New York Police Department (NYPD), a suspect is a dark-skinned man, aged between 50 to 55-year-old. Additionally, the man was deemed to be nearly six feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The branch of NYPD tackling hate crimes later released a pixelated photograph of the suspect, which was captured from a nearby CCTV camera. The picture shows him wearing a dark camouflage sweater, dark sweatpants and black sandals. “Know him? Please help us identify him,” wrote the cops sharing the picture on Twitter.

Racist attacks against members of the Asian-American community have increased substantially in the recent past, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak. Late last month, a similar attack took place inside another Manhattan-bound train, where two men, a Black and an Asian, were seen engaging in a fistfight before the former chokes the latter until he becomes unconscious. The NYPD has launched an investigation into the matter and asked for the public's help.

Addressing the same, Vice President Kamala Harris said that there is a need to recognise Asians as "us" and not "them" or "others". Speaking to reporters during her recent visit to Atlanta, Harris said that racism, as well as sexism, weren't a "new thing" in the US. With president Joe Biden standing on her side, she ticked through laws discriminating against Chinese immigrants in the 1860s, confinement of Japanese during World War II and the most recent surge in hate crimes against Muslims post 9/11 attacks. “Sadly, it's not new. Racism is real in America, and it has always been," Harris said.

(Image: NYPDHateCrimes/AP)