US Marine Corps Orders Removal Of All Public Displays Of Confederate Flags

The United States Marine Corps on June 6 ordered a ban of all public displays of the Confederate flag from Marine installations. According to the order published on the official site of the Marines, the authorities decided to eliminate any depictions of the flag, from individual offices and storage spaces to naval vessels and government vehicles. The depictions also include things like mugs, bumper stickers and posters and as well as the actual flag.

The order reads, “The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline”.

The Marines made the announcement following the growing removals of Confederate monuments and imagery across the country. In a statement, the Marines said that the Confederate battle flag has too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in the Corps. While taking to Twitter, the officials also said that the history of the nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate flag has had on the society.

Historic displays excluded

While the Maines ordered for the removal of the flag from all public places, they also, however, noted the exclusions as well. According to the order, educational or historical displays, state flags that incorporate the Confederate flag or Confederate soldier’s gravesites can still have the flag. Furthermore, the authorities also noted that the ruling directs commanders to issue lawful orders to remove the Confederate flag.

Although the officials have not specified any date when the removal should take place or any consequences of not abiding by the new rule. The new order, however, mentions that all the responsibility and authority is given to the unit commanders as it will implore them to consult their staff when encountering ‘questionable situations’.

