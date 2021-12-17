US Marine Corps Discharges 103 Active Duty Personnel For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

In another stern disciplinary action, the United States Marine Corps discharged 103 Marines for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine on grounds of breach of military orders. The US Army meanwhile said that it has reprimanded more than 2,700 soldiers, and will begin discharge proceedings in January, AP reported. The dismissal of the Marines and Army soldiers comes after 27 airmen were discharged earlier this week for refusing the vaccine order. The US Navy has also laid out its new discipline procedure this week and is expected to take strict actions in case of non-compliance to the vaccination orders. The US Navy has already fired at least one sailor from his command job for refusing to get tested for COVID-19 and pursuing exemption.

US troops warned of 'consequences' by Secretary of Defence

US troops were earlier given a warning by the Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin that they would face consequences if they did not adhere to the proposed deadlines for their military service for getting fully vaccinated amid the spread of Omicron. Data released by the US DoD suggested that at least 30,000 service members were not yet vaccinated, and several thousand were seeking temporary or permanent medical exemptions. About 1.5% of the roughly 1.3 million active-duty troops did not want to take the vaccine, as per the US military records. Of those, 4,800 Army soldiers and Air Force airmen had flatly refused the vaccine despite the mandatory orders from the command.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's main concern is getting as many troops vaccinated as possible, Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said at a White House press briefing on Thursday. “What he would tell these individuals if he had the chance to speak to them directly is to get the vaccine, if they are medically eligible,” Kirby stressed.

"Get the vaccine because it’s the best way to protect themselves and their units. That’s the readiness concern — getting the vaccination rate as close to 100% as possible,” he insisted.

US Air Force discharges 27 for COVID-19 vaccine refusal

At least 27 airmen, who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, were also discharged from the service, becoming the first active-duty members to be laid off over the issue this week. An Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek reportedly informed that the Air Force service members were asked to leave after they breached the vaccination deadline of Nov. 2. and failed to comply with the lawful order of their command.

These 27 are the first active-duty Air Force members to be discharged over the COVID-19 vaccine issue, Stefanek said. The Pentagon had set the deadline for members of the military to get compulsorily jabbed against the coronavirus due to the rising threat from the Delta and emerging Omicron variant. But the deadline for different military service branches is different, of whom, the Air Force and the Space Force had the earliest deadlines set for getting fully vaccinated.