A US Marine who had posted a scathing critique of military leadership involved in the Kabul evacuation operations in Afghanistan has been relieved from duty on Sunday. US Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller had criticised the military leadership over the Afghanistan pull-out on social media and had demanded that the senior officers and leaders take 'accountability' for their actions and loss of lives.

Marine officer demands 'accountablity'

On the day of the Kabul blasts, which claimed the lives of 13 US servicemen and over 170 Afghans, the Marine officer took to Facebook and said that he was "willing to throw it all away" to publicly "demand accountability". "I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leader-- I demand accountability. I am willing to risk my current battalion commander’s seat, my retirement, my family stability to say some of the things that I want to say. Doing so will give me some moral high ground to demand the same honesty, integrity, accountability for my senior leaders," he said in the video.

"People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying-- we messed this up," he added.

Marine officer relieved of duties after criticism

According to the Marine Corps spokesperson Major Jim Stenger, Scheller has been relieved from duty "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command." The Marine officer had also called out senior US leaders such as Secretary of defense Lloyd Austin and commandant of the Marine Corps, David Berger saying, "We have joint chiefs (of Staff), the commandant is a member of that, who are supposed to advise on military policy. We have a marine combatant commander. All of these people are supposed to advise.”

"Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say-- We completely messed this up? I’ve got battalion commander friends right now that are posting similar things, and … wondering if all the lives were lost, if it was in vain," he had said in the video.

After being relieved of duties Stuart Scheller accepted the decision and said that his chain of command is doing exactly what he would do. He said, "My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do, if I were in their shoes," refraining from commenting any further.