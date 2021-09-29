US Marine Who Questioned Kabul Withdrawal Held In Lockup; Lawmakers Say 'free Him Now'

The US Marine Corps Commander who went viral for questioning the Biden administration’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in viral Facebook footage was arrested and put in a lockup on September 27, his father informed in a Twitter post earlier yesterday. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller gained widespread popularity after he condemned the US military’s top brass, chastised his bosses and American leadership for disorderly Afghanistan drawdown that caused lives of Marines in an ISIS-K suicide bombing.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in self-recorded footage that he was “in pain” about the fallen Marines due to the botched up US military withdrawal in Afghanistan in a clip he posted in August. The latter had also accused General McKenzie of the United States Marine Corps of “dereliction of duty, culpable inefficiency, who failed to supervise the withdrawal of United States Forces from Afghanistan.” He questioned the US Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and the commandant of the Marine Corps, David Berger saying, "We have joint chiefs (of Staff), the commandant is a member of that, who are supposed to advise on military policy. We have a marine combatant commander. All of these people are supposed to advise.”

“Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone? Did anyone do that?” Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller asked in his video. “I’ve got battalion commander friends right now that are posting similar things, and wondering if all the lives were lost if it was in vain," he stressed.

“All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller’s father Stu Scheller Sr. told America’s Task & Purpose. “He was asking for accountability, even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that,” he further said in his first statement.

Military hearing scheduled for September 30

Lt. Col. Scheller is expected to appear before a military hearing on Thursday, his father reportedly said. He was relieved of his military duties earlier last month. He took to his social media account to inform that he was refusing his $2 million pensions after 17 years of service in the US Armed Forces. In August prior to his resignation, he was ordered by his commanding officer to go to the hospital for a mental health screening, he further informed, adding that he was not ill and that despite his overwhelming emotions, his “words are always carefully thought out.”

“I am moving forward with my resignation. I, like many of you, am very scared. But courage isn’t the absence of fear, it’s the ability to overcome it,” Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller wrote ahead of stepping down from his military duties.

The rogue Marine landed in a military brig for allegedly violating “a direct, written order to stop posting on social media,” his parents informed in a post that has now spurred outrage from the lawmakers, military service members, and American politicians. “They had a gag order on him and asked him not to speak,” senior Scheller said in his post. “He did, and they incarcerated him. They don’t know what to do with him.” Furthermore, the officer’s father had earlier said, that the Marine son was upset and “asking for the same accountability that is expected of him and his men.”

Scheller is "currently in pre-trial confinement" while he awaits an Article 32 preliminary hearing, Marine Corps spokesman Sam Stephenson said in a statement to Task and Purpose.

'Must be released,' say lawmakers

On Tuesday, Governor of US State of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the arrest of Marine Lt. Col Scheller, saying: “Someone has finally been jailed over the tragically botched pullout from Afghanistan.” He went on to add, “Sadly, it’s not top brass responsible for that catastrophe, it’s Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, for violating a gag order by criticizing his superior officers.” US representative for North Carolina's 11th congressional district, and American military expert Madison Cawthorn took to the floor of the House to demand that the Marine Corps be released from the jail.

As the controversy picked momentum, Marine Corps issued an official statement, accessed by Task & Purpose. Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Sam Stephenson stated that Scheller “is currently in pre-trial confinement in the Regional Brig for Marine Corps Installations East aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune pending an Article 32 preliminary hearing.” He continued that the “time, date and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process.” In his video that went viral, Scheller condemned US troops withdrawal saying that, “People are upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up.’”