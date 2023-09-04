US Marines Fire M252 81mm Mortar Systems As Part Of Fuji Viper 23

The 1st Marine Division of the US Marines has fired M252 81mm mortar systems during range firing as part of the Fuji Viper 23.3 at Camp Fuji in Japan. The Fuji Viper enables US Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live fire training. During these both the US and Japan share their military experiences. Camp Fuji is located in the city of Gotemba in Shizuoka Prefecture. The camp is located in Japan and is one of the several camps of the Marine Corps base camps.

What are the M252 81mm mortar systems used by the US as part of the Fuji Viper 23.3?

The M252 81MM mortar is a British-designed smooth bore, muzzle-loading, high-angle fire weapon. It is used for long-range indirect fire support to live infantry, air assault, and airborne units across the entire front of a battalion zone. In the US Army and US Marine Corps, it is normally deployed in the mortar platoon of an infantry battalion.



The M252 81mm mortar system weighs 41 kg, is completely assembled and is composed of the M253 Cannon, M177 mount, M3A1 Baseplate and a Bipod, which is provided with a screw-type elevating and traversing mechanisms to elevate/traverse the mortar. The M6A41 sight unit is attached to the Bipod mount, the M252 is a gravity-fired smoothbore system. Attached to the muzzle of the weapons is the Blast Attenuation Device (BAD), used to reduce the blast effects on the firing crew.



To increase the cooling efficiency, the breach end is finned, though the first-hand accounts attest that the level of cooling is negligible. The cannon also has a crew removable breech plug and a firing pin. High explosive rounds fired by the M252 weigh 4.5 Kg and can have an effective kill radius of 35m.



The M252 81MM mortar is an adaption of the British 81mm M29 Mortar in 1987. It entered service with the US Army. It was adopted due to the extended range from 4,500 metres to 5,650 metres and enhanced lethality and was produced by Watervliet Arsenal in the US.

#Marines with @1stMarDivision fire an M252 81mm mortar system during a range as part of Fuji Viper 23.3 at @catc_campfuji, Aug. 28.



Fuji Viper enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training.#USMC #MarineCombatArms pic.twitter.com/odlIRbXT6S — U.S. Marines (@USMC) September 2, 2023



A crew of 5 enlisted personnel operate the M252, the squad leader, the gunner, the assistant gunner, and the first and second ammunition bearer. The squad leader stands directly behind the mortar where they can command and control their squad. In addition to having General oversight of all squad activities, they also supervise the emplacement, laying and firing of the weapons.



The gunner stands to the left of the mortar where they can manipulate the sight, traversing the handwheel and elevating the handwheel. They place firing data on sight and lay the mortar for deflection and elevation. They make large deflection shifts by shifting the bipod assembly and keeping the bubbles level during firing.



The assistant gunner stands to the right of the mortar, facing the barrel and ready to load. In Addition to loading, they swab the bore after 10 rounds have been fired or after each fire mission. The assistant gunner is the person who fires the weapons.



While the M252 does fire a weapon-specific series of ammunition, it can also fire rounds from the M29 Mortar. The M252 mortar can fire the following principal classifications of training and service ammunition. The M224 rounds have two types of fuzes: the multi-option fuze (M734), Point Detonating Fuze (M935), the M734 is used for M720E high explosive rounds and can be set to function as proximity burst, near-surface burst, impact burst or delay burst.



The range of the mortar is controlled by the C-Propellant charges attached. A charge is a semi-circular doughnut of nitrocellulose, which resembles a puffy letter C. A round for the M252 mortar comes with four charges attached and longer-range shorts require more propellant that can fit in the tail of the round, hence the necessity of external charges.