US Marines Must Allow Sikh Recruits To Maintain Their Beard During Bootcamp, Rules Court

A US court (US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia) has ruled that the US Marines cannot require Sikh recruits to shave their beards during the bootcamp training, which goes against their religious beliefs, as per a report from Washington Post. The unanimous decision by the US court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has granted an injunction to the policy. The ruling allows the Sikh recruits to begin training without having to compromise their faith. Eric Baxter, who represented the plaintiffs, said that "today’s ruling is a major victory for these Sikh recruits, who can now begin basic training without having to forfeit their religious beliefs".

BREAKING: In a significant victory against employment discrimination, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals allows two of our clients to begin serving in the USMC with their articles of faith immediately, and remands a third client's case. Details --> https://t.co/ErkyJIBSMg — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) December 23, 2022

The US Marines' policy of prohibiting facial hair, including beards, applies during basic training and during deployment in "combat zones". Col. Adam Jeppe, whilst defending the policy, argued in court that recruits must relinquish some of their individuality in order to effectively function as a team, and that this shared sacrifice helps to build unit cohesion. It is worth noting that this year, the Marines allowed women with long hair and even accepted exceptions for people with facial tattoos. According to the Washington Post report, during a court hearing last month, attorneys for the Justice Department had difficulty explaining why a beard worn for religious reasons would compromise the cohesion of the Marines, whilst other accommodations that the Marines have made recently don't.

Judge questions the assertions of Justice Department attorneys

Judge Neomi Rao asked -- "how can it be the least restrictive means when there are other widespread exemptions?" Judge J. Michelle Childs questioned the assertion that physical uniformity leads to psychological cohesion. She alluded that there was no evidence for the assertion. According to the New York Post, in April, three Sikh men who were hoping to join the Marines filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense, requesting a preliminary injunction. In August, their request was denied by D.C. district court judge Richard J. Leon. Marine Capt. Sukhbir Singh Toor is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit and is seeking the right to wear his articles of faith while deployed. Capt. Toor's case is still ongoing. It is unclear if he will win the case regarding rules in the combat zone.