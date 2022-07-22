US Marines Set To Have First Black 4-star General In Their 246-year History

After nearly 246-years, Marines are set to get their first Black four-star general Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley who is expected to lead the US military forces in Africa. A confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee was held on Thursday for his nomination as the Commander of US Africa Command. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley will make history as the first Black person to be appointed to the highest ranking that was held by 73 White men previously.

"It is a great honour to be the President's nominee to lead US AFRICOM," Langley said at the confirmation hearing earlier yesterday. "I'm grateful to the trust and confidence extended by him," he continued.

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley in service with the Marine Corps since 1985

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, a native of Shreveport, La., son of a US Air force veteran, has been in service with the Marine Corps since 1985 and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also holds a degree of Masters in National Security Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College as well as a Masters in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College. Lt. Gen. Langley has been serving in the US military for 25 years and was deployed in Somalia, Japan and Afghanistan during the course of his military career. While he was the first Black lieutenant, Langley was among a very few Black Marines who was posted at downtown DC barracks.

During his statements at Thursday's conference, Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley spoke about the international security environment and the systemic effects of current global tensions in Africa, according to CNN. A Pentagon and Department of Veterans Affairs report accessed by the outlet also revealed that the Black service members "are less likely to become officers" in the forces despite that Black service members have been known to serve in every conflict since the 18 century. "I am enthusiastic to engage across the whole government to faithfully execute the policies and orders of the President and the Secretary of Defense," Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley said at the hearing.