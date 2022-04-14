The US Embassy in India, on Thursday, released a star-studded video message to commemorate the 75 years of relations between the two countries. The video, which was shared on different social media platforms, featured some of the most well-known and outstanding Indian Americans and Indians in America, whose remarkable achievements highlight Indians' journey in the United States during the last 75 years. In the video message, Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina stated that this year the US and India celebrate the 75th anniversary of their relations.

She further added that the foundation of partnership between both countries lies in the personal friendship formed over the years between individual Americans and Indians as they study, work, live, and learn together. "The contributors to this video stand at the pinnacle of their respective fields of endeavour, highlighting the many ways that these people-to-people connections have helped both our countries thrive," Lacina added. The video features eminent personalities like the first Indian Miss America and actor Nina Davuluri, actor, producer and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra Jonas, former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo and author Indra Nooyi, scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao and several others.

Have a look at the video here:

We’re celebrating 75 years of #USIndia relations with some of the most iconic and accomplished members of the Indian diaspora. Our people-to-people ties are the heart of our partnership. Cheers to our deep and growing relationship and on to 100! #USIndiaAt75🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0lD76OYN5s — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 14, 2022

US-India relationship also based on people-to-people interactions: US Embassy

The US Embassy & Consulates in India said in a statement that one of the pillars of the US-India relationship is people-to-people interactions. In 2019, 15 million Indian tourists visited the United States, and Americans are now the second-largest group of foreign visitors to India, the statement claimed. It further stated that approximately 200,000 Indian students are now pursuing higher education in the United States. The Indian American diaspora is estimated to comprise four million people, with Indian entrepreneurs accounting for nearly one-third of all immigrant-founded start-ups in the United States, the statement read.

India-US relations

It is significant to mention here that relations between India and the United States trace back to the Indian independence struggle and have remained strong even after India's Independence. India and the US currently have close ties and often cooperate on subjects such as counterterrorism. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, bilateral relations between both countries have evolved into a "global strategic partnership," based on shared democratic values and growing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and global concerns. The wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has built a long-term framework for India-US engagement, while regular exchanges of high-level political visits have supplied sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Image: AP