US: Massive 5-alarm Fire Engulfs California Home Depot; Derails Business, Threatens Homes

A massive fire broke out at the Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road near Oakridge Mall in California on Saturday. According to multiple media reports, the fire initially broke out at around 5 pm and was reported to the nearest fire department at around 6 pm. As per San Jose Inside, the massive fire threatened nearby businesses, and a pet hospital, which was located just beside the incident site. Heavy smoke visible for miles made the situation worst for the firefighters as the high winds were providing support to fire to engulf the other areas also.

Aerial images of the blaze broadcast by NBC Bay Area showed flames roaring from the out of control fire. Taking to the microblogging site, San Jose Fire Department released an alert for the nearby residents and directed them to take shelter away from the incident site.

"Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. Currently at 5 alarms. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. If you live/work in the area of this fire on Bascom Hill and smell smoke, we recommend that you shelter in place," San Jose Fire Department said in its release.

Officials still clueless about the origin of the fire

"Close all doors and windows to minimize smoke from getting inside. Crews in defensive fire attack working to contain the fire from spreading from a unit of origin," read the warning message. "Pet hospital has been evacuated. Those looking to reunite with pets should head to Golfland on Winfield. Updates will continue to be posted as they become available," according to the message posted on the microblogging site.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, 30 employees and dozens of customers got out safely. But officials told KNTV that Home Depot is a total loss. The officials told the media outlet that they received reports that the fire may have started near the lumber area but added they are still investigating the origin of the fire.

Image: @ccarrillo1983/Twitter