US: Massive Dead Shark Found Hanging At School In Florida; Probe Underway

In a horrific sight, a massive dead shark was discovered hanging from the rafters of a high school in St. Johns County, Florida, US on Thursday, May 5. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to determine the species. The school is in Ponte Vedra Beach, south of Jacksonville.

According to Miami Herald, a group of students hung the dead shark after gutting and freezing it. “At approximately 9 p.m. ... (5/4/22) a group of five high school students at Ponte Vedra High School hung a gutted shark on the rafters of the school courtyard,” according to Alex AuBuchon, public information director for the wildlife commission’s Northeast Region. Meanwhile, one of the students told that the incident was a senior prank.

How did the students hang the shark?

As per the Miami Herald, the students of the school used two sets of cables to hang the shark over a staircase on the outside of the building. Moreover, the public information director for the wildlife said that the school official disposed of the carcass before the commission was notified about the whole incident. AuBuchon also added that the photos of the shark have been sent to FWC marine fisheries biologists to identify the species. More than two dozen species of sharks cannot be legally harvested in Florida, US, the state reports.

The footage of students involved in the act of hanging the massive creature was captured on the surveillance cameras at the school. The video has been handed over to the St. Johns County Sheriff's office. Meanwhile, the incident has prompted outrage on social media with people accusing the participants of animal cruelty.

