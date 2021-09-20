US: Massive Fire At Texas Pet Care; 75 Dogs Killed Due To Smoke Inhalation

A massive fire ripped through Ponderosa Pet Resort, killing roughly 75 dogs in the facility. The incident took place in Georgetown, north of Austin, Texas, on September 18, Saturday. Among the pooches killed in the blaze, two belonged to police officials who died from Covid-19 infections recently, the New York Post reported. The dog facility burst in flames "shortly before 11 pm" on Saturday night, Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan told the media.

The quick response team reached the spot within four and a half minutes, the Fire Chief informed. "By that time, the facility was engulfed in smoke from the fire. None of the 75 dogs staying at the resort survived. No humans were injured or died in the fire," Georgetown City officials said in a statement. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the blaze. However, they could not rescue any of the dogs trapped in the thick smoke inside the facility. As per his statement during a conference posted by KVUE-TV on YouTube, the dogs were left in the centre overnight without human supervision.

Here’s what we know right now about the #GeorgetownTX fire at the pet-boarding facility: https://t.co/EXb1MBvptn



“We know each dog was a cherished member of someone’s family. Our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire.” –@GeorgetownTXFD Chief Sullivan pic.twitter.com/S914JQzh0H — City of Georgetown (@georgetowntx) September 19, 2021

None of the 75 dogs staying at the pet care centre survived

"We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said.

Majorly dogs seemed to have died due to smoke inhalation. “We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to conclude the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible,” Georgetown Fire Chief Sullivan said in a statement. Referring to the death toll as "extremely heart-wrenching", Sullivan said that approximately 75 dogs plummeted to death after the unattended animal facility set ablaze on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire and whether any fire suppression or smoke alarms were present. As per the statement released by Georgetown City Department, "Federal, state, and Georgetown fire codes do not require sprinkler systems for the use and size of the facility." Sullivan also declined to comment on the same during the presser, NY Post reported. Lastly, the facility has decided to contact family members of the dogs to make arrangements to retrieve their deceased pets, the city department statement concluded.

Image: Twitter_@GeorgetownTX/Unsplash (representative)