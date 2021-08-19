US: Massive Fire Breaks In Californian Caldor Town, Forces Thousands To Evacuate

The wind-driven wildfire continues to wreak havoc in United State's California, leaving hundreds of homes in ashes and forcing thousands of people to flee for safety. Making an eight-fold increase in 24 hours, a wildfire that erupted recently near Sacramento exploded to cover at least 54,000 acres by Thursday, August 19. According to reports, at least two persons had to be airlifted to the hospital and thousands evacuated as the fire tore through a town near California's state capital.

The fire officials briefed that dozens of mobile homes were destroyed in Lake city on Thursday by the grass fire driven by strong winds up to 30 mph. Children were rushed out of schools and thousands of people have been advised to go to safer places as the blaze raging uncontrolled through the Eldorado National Forest.

The Caldor Fire has grown exponentially

Fanned by strong winds and huge reserves of tinder-dry fuel, The Caldor Fire, which began on Saturday, August 14, grew exponentially from around 6,500 acres on Tuesday morning. The Caldor Fire is ravaging the western United States as man-made climate change changes weather patterns resulting in chronic drought in the region. According to a report by the Associated Press, the fire has destroyed nearly 220 square miles in southwest of Lake Tahoe and ravaged Grizzly Flats, a community of about 1,200. Fire Chief Thom Porter reportedly pleaded people to take note of warnings and go to safer places so that authorities can protect homes from the fires.

The Dixie Fire ravaged Northern California

Meanwhile, the huge Dixie Fire continues to burn and it has now scorched more than 6,00,000 within a month - termed as the second biggest blaze in the history of California state. According to the Associated Press, the Dixie Fire started burning from the eastern to the western part across the spine of California, where the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountains meet. The burning of fossil fuels has led to climate change making the region dryer and hotter, ideal conditions for the blazes to rage. It may be mentioned here that, so far, most of the fires have largely ravaged the northern part of the state, sparing southern California. Meanwhile, over the last decade, a huge rise has been registered in the number of wildfires in the western part of the United States.

Image: AP