US: Massive Moonfish Washes Up On Oregon Beach In Rare Occurrence, Weighs Over 45kgs

In a rare occurrence, a mammoth 100-pound (45 kilograms) deep ocean crimson-shaded fish washed ashore on the Oregon coast, the US, which the authorities labelled an "uncommon find.” The giant Opah fish also termed as the moonfish or Redfin Ocean Pan is known for its large eyes encircled with gold, silver grey upper body and can weigh over 200 pounds. The 3½-foot tropical fish shocked the locals after it was sighted on the state’s Sunset Beach, and the sea side Aquarium officials were summoned to recover the gargantuan creature. Although, at the time of the find, the fish was already dead.

Experts believe that finding deep ocean tropical water marine species dead could shed light on the extent of climate change. According to scientists, the dead Opah may be migrating north due to the warm oceans because of climate change for cooler waters. A research biologist with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, Heidi Dewar, sounded off the alarm as he told the Washington Post that he "wouldn’t expect an opah that size to normally be off Oregon." It is very concerning that the giant fish this large with the beaded eyes was found dead with fins up on the beach, the expert cautioned.

[IMAGE: Facebook/@SeasideAquarium]

[IMAGE: Facebook/@SeasideAquarium]

In a Facebook post, Tuesday, the Seaside Aquarium however encouraged folks to check out the “beautiful and odd-looking fish.” It stated, that the Opah has “created quite the stir at the Aquarium.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explain that the Opah fishes live in the deep ocean and are mostly found in tropical and temperate waters around the world. “Very little is known about Opahs,” it says. The fish is of high commercial and recreational value to the fishermen, as well as has rising demand, particularly in the restaurant trade. “But Opah is not a major commercial ‘seafood species’ as such, because they live in the deep ocean waters and scientists know very little about their biology and ecology,” NOAA informs on its website.

'Fish will be frozen," says Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Seaside Aquarium shared several images of the three-and-a-half-foot-long fish, which it said was spotted later than 8:00 am Tuesday morning, the time when its officials got the first phone call. “The fish will be frozen until the school year starts,” the aquarium said as it was apparently recovered dead. “While rare this far north it is not unheard of, according to OregonLive, a 97-pound Opah was caught 37 miles off of the Columbia River Mouth in 2009,” it added. Oregon aquarium authorities have partnered with the Columbia River Maritime Museum's educational director, Nate Sandel, to conduct scientific research on the species. “Opahs can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds. They inhabit pelagic, meaning they live in the open ocean, tropical and temperate waters where they feed on krill and squid,” Seaside Aquarium explained.