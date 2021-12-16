US: Massive Storm Hits Drought-stricken California With Rains, Snowfall | See Pics

Quick links:
Drought-stricken US state, California, emerged largely unscathed Wednesday from a massive storm that brought drenching rainfall and heavy mountain snow.
Parts of the state were mopping up from small mudslides and restoring power that was knocked out. But the heavy rainfall — record-setting in some areas — didn’t cause widespread flooding.
December kicks off the “big three months” for precipitation in California, with about half of the state’s annual rain and snow falling in December, January and February, said Michael Anderson.
The storm that began over the weekend and what’s predicted to come this month will deliver “about average” precipitation, but that’s far better than the past few years, he said.
The storm dumped more than 11 inches of rain over three days at Mount Tamalpais, more than 8 inches fell in Santa Barbara County. More than 4.6 inches fell within 24 hours in the south of LA.
A 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area remained closed to repair damage and clean up rocks that tumbled onto the road. The coastal route south of San Francisco got more than a foot of rain
Drone footage showed a large homeless encampment of tents and tarps flooded on the banks of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz. No one had to be rescued and there were no injuries or deaths.
The storm system brought a welcome dump in the Sierra Nevada, where ski areas that struggled in Nov reported upwards of 4 feet of fresh snow in advance of the busy Christmas and New Year's weekend.
Three cars washed down the concrete channel of the Los Angeles River when it became a raging torrent Tuesday. Two were pinned against a bridge abutment. No victims were immediately located.