US May Announce Another Major Aid Package For Ukraine 'as Soon As End Of This Week': WH

The White House on Tuesday teased that the Biden administration could announce more aid to Ukraine "as soon as the end of this week". National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby spoke to CNN saying that US is also vowing to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin "responsible for any war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of the country". “I suspect that you will continue to hear from the United States additional packages of security assistance, additional weapons and capabilities for Ukraine — perhaps as soon as the end of this week,” Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy had requested for heavy arms from the west, but when Kirby was asked if the package would include tanks for the Ukrainians, he didn’t "want to get ahead of things we haven’t announced yet,” but he said the US was focused “on trying to make sure that we are giving Ukraine what they need in the fight that they're in". “We're gonna continue to modulate these packages so that they're most appropriate for what Ukraine needs and if we can't provide that, we're working with other allies and partners to see if they can,” he said.

Highlighting the recent Russian missile strike on Dnipro in Ukraine, Kirby also said that US had been “very, very clear and honest about the fact that the Russian Armed Forces continue to commit atrocities and war crimes” and would work with the international community to hold Russia accountable. “It is just egregious to look at what Mr. Putin did here over the last 48 hours or so in hitting an apartment complex with no military value whatsoever,” he said. “It wasn't about knocking out power or water. It was about killing innocent civilians while they were at home.”

Ukraine War likely to drag on: Blinken

The Russia-Ukraine war, already in its eleventh month, may drag on for some time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned. Speaking on the security assistance to Ukraine by the US and the UK, Blinken said while both nations are determined to support Ukraine “to the best of our ability and to the best ability of many other friends,” Ukraine was getting “what they needed when they needed it to deal with the situation they were facing on the ground.”

Secretary Blinken further talked about how the on-ground situation in Ukraine has transformed since Russian invasion on February 24 last year. Labelling US actions “responsive”, Blinken noted that the US administration has tried to ensure equipping Ukraine to respond to evolutions on the battlefield, “not only where it is geographically but the kinds of things that the Russians are doing, as well as the kinds of things that the Ukrainians need to do to regain the territory,” which Russia annexed amid its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

“We’re now in winter. There continues to be ferocious fighting, particularly along the eastern front. I anticipate that that will, unfortunately, go on for some time,” a press release of the joint briefing by US State Secy Blinken and UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly quoted Blinken as saying.