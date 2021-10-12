US May Face 'twindemic' During Winter Season, Warn Health Experts

The United States could face a "twindemic" during the upcoming winter season, an American news channel claimed, citing health experts. Twindemic refers to the possibility of a severe flu season happening alongside an increase in cases of COVID-19 during winter. The term was first used last year before the start of the winter season. According to the reports of CBS News, America witnesses millions of children suffering from flu every winter. It also leads to the hospitalisation of more than ten thousand people. Among those hospitalised, the researchers noted that most of them were suffering from the respiratory syncytial virus, also called human respiratory syncytial virus and human Orthopneumoviru. It is a prevalent, contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract.

While presenting their research at the American Academy of Pediatrics conference, the investigators noted pandemic precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, helped the people from not getting infected with the virus related to the common respiratory problems last season. "Although each of these things is not perfect, taken together, they really are effective in preventing illness," CBS News quoted Dr William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, as saying.

The researchers claimed they had conducted an analysis of COVID-19 precautions at Akron Children's Hospital in Ohio from October 2020 through April 2021. While investigating, they recorded only two cases of flu and no cases of other respiratory disorders, when pandemic measures were in place. As they relaxed COVID restrictions, the viral infections returned.

"We didn't really anticipate that we would see spreading of winter respiratory viruses in the summer. It just shows you that these viruses, which are really very infectious, will take advantage of us as we open up, gather together, take off our masks," CBS News quoted Dr Schaffner as saying.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises everyone ages 6 months and older to receive the flu vaccine, with rare exceptions. Recently, the United States surpassed 7,00,000 deaths due to COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID data has surpassed the death toll of the Spanish flu pandemic. The CDC said about 6,75,000 people in the United States were killed due to Spanish flu between 1918 to 1919.

Image: Pixabay/Representational