US May Witness 'potential Death, Destruction,' Warns Trump Over Stormy Daniels Case

The people of America would witness "death and destruction" if the Manhattan district attorney’s office inducts me, warned Former US President Trump who is in the middle of controversy for what he claims to be false charges against him regarding his alleged involvement in paying hush money to American porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange of keeping silence for her sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Trump was offered the opportunity to testify before the grand jury. However, Trump has denied all the charges, arguing that the entire case is a political witch hunt and it is to stop him from running in the upcoming presidential election. Despite the fact that the 45th US President has been the subject of various criminal investigations, he has managed to avoid being charged.

Trump warns of 'Potential Death and Destruction’ if indicted by the court

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The case that Trump is facing involves a $130,000 payment to American porn star Stormy Daniels, who was handed over by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign. The payment was made to Daniels only to buy her silence over an affair with Trump. According to reports, Cohen’s own lawyer recently said that his client used his own money, rather than Trump’s, to pay off Daniels.

Who is Stormy Daniels? All you need to know about her alleged relationship with Trump

Stephanie Daniels, popularly known by the name Stormy Daniels, is an American adult film actor who has gained popularity in recent years. Daniels rose to prominence in 2018 when it first came to light that former US President Trump had paid her a hefty amount through his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, only in exchange for her silence about her sexual encounter with Trump.

Soon, the incident made international headlines and sparked a legal battle with Trump. The mother-of-one filed a case against the former president to have the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) invalidated, claiming that he never agreed to sign the agreement, making it legally void. However, Daniels has always been a staunch critic of Trump and his administration. She never stepped back whenever she got the slightest opportunity to speak out about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump. The case unfolded in 2011 when Daniels first spoke about her encounter with Trump during a TV interview.

Image: AP