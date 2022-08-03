US: McDonald's Worker Shot In The Neck After Argument Over Fries; Critically Injured

In a terrifying incident, a McDonald’s employee in the US was shot in the neck and left battling for his life. The incident took place after the worker got allegedly into an argument with a customer over cold fries.

According to the Independent, 23-year-old Matthew Webb, an employee at a New York outlet of the fast food chain, was at the receiving end of the attack. As per reports, the woman expressed her displeasure over being served cold fries. The woman was also speaking to her son on a video call, and hearing his mother's grievance, the son arrived at the restaurant. The son then started quarrelling with Webb over his mother's complaint.

The dispute heightened and soon turned into a scuffle outside the eatery, after which the customer's son shot Webb on the neck with a 9mm handgun, the police stated. The critically-wounded employee was rushed to the Brookdale hospital, where he remained in serious condition. The New York Daily News quoted unnamed sources as saying that the suspected gunman, identified as Michael Morgan, was arrested after he fled the scene. The man has a record of 13 prior arrests.

Michael was taken to custody for questioning and charges against him are pending. Meanwhile, as per sources, the suspect’s mother told the police that she had called her son. However, she added that she had not witnessed the shooting, though she heard the gunshot sound.

“She must have been in shock because she was giving out all the information about what happened,” a vendor present at the scene of the shooting told the publication. “She admitted that she called her son.” “I feel like crying. You shot someone over french fries?” a witness told the New York Post.

One of the eyewitnesses described the whole incident and recalled a man trying to stop the bleeding on the neck with his shirt.