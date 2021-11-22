US Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci Urges Vaccinated Americans To Get Booster Shots

As COVID infections are on the rise in the United States, Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci is advising vaccinated Americans to get a booster dose in time for the forthcoming Thanksgiving holiday. As per the reports of CNN, Fauci stated that the numbers show that the instances are starting to go up. He also stated that over 60 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated have not been vaccinated.

The medical advisor also said that the virus' proliferation not only makes unvaccinated people vulnerable, but it also spreads to vaccinated people and they know that when there is a lot of virus floating, there are breakthrough infections, and that's how they get the increase in cases, according to Xinhua. The seven-day average for COVID cases in the US is over 90,000.

US COVID case counts rise in 39 states

Cases have risen in 39 states in the last two weeks, with Massachusetts and Rhode seeing double-digit increases. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that about 196 million Americans have had full vaccinations, with 32 million receiving a booster dose, according to Xinhua. 86.2 per cent of people aged 65 and older who are at higher risk for serious illness are completely vaccinated, and 38% have gotten a booster vaccine.

Dr Bruce Farber, who is the chief of infectious disease at Northwell Health in New York stated that the mix of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and lowering temperatures create 'the ideal storm' for COVID this time of year, according to CNBC. As long as everyone is vaccinated, disease expert generally agrees that celebrating the holidays with friends and family is safe. However, according to a new study from Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, half of those polled in the study would not inquire about their visitors' vaccination status, and 54% would not request that unvaccinated partygoers be tested for the virus.

Effectiveness of COVD vaccine doses decline with time, says health official

Farber stated that he wouldn't let somebody who isn't vaccinated come to Thanksgiving as he believes that it is a price they should pay, according to CNBC. Because the effectiveness of COVD vaccine doses has been seen to decline with time, Farber urged fully vaccinated individuals to get their booster shots around the holidays for an extra layer of protection.

(Image: AP)