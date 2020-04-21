US: Bolinas Testing All Its Residents For COVID-19 As Country's Total Crosses 792,000

A reclusive Marin County town, Bolinas, in the United States is reportedly testing all its residents in first such effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Located near Silicon Valley, the wealthy town raised funds in partnership with the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) to conduct tests for all of its 1,680 locals.

According to reports, the tests are being given to the people for free at four centers, which have been set up for swabs and for collecting blood samples by the volunteers. The antibodies test would help the authorities detect the patients that were infected with mild symptoms and recovered without the hospital admission.

An assistant professor at UCSF, also a Bolinas resident, Dr. Aenor Sawyer reportedly said that the secluded town was located two miles (3 km) from a highway without inland routes, and therefore, it offered the opportunity to the medical communities to observe the disease’s trend in terms of human-to-human transmission, US media reported. He further added that town was fairly isolated, rural, and had stable ecosystems for the past several weeks so it would be interesting to study footprints of the pathogen.

Bolinas has zero cases

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across Bolinas, medical authorities have converged to test the entire town to be able to track the asymptomatic cases, according to US media reports. Over 792,913 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been detected in the US, and the death toll soared past to 42,517 with New York State as the epicenter of the disease.

Earlier, President Donald Trump touted his administration's work on getting widespread testing done across all states while speaking at the daily press briefing. Several governors, however, rejected Trump’s claims saying that they lacked the testing kits and PPEs and warned a second wave of infections, according to international media reports. Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, told the press conference that his state requested medical supply shipment from a South Korean company in order to boost testing capacity by 500,000 tests. Public health experts in the US reportedly said that the country needed to dramatically increase its testing infrastructure.

