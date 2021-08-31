US: Meet Super-fit-mom-of-seven Who Is Often Mistaken As Her Daughter's Elder Sister

Everyone wants to be fit in order to look good and present an impressive personality. While being fit comes naturally to some and it becomes a part of their lifestyle, others had to toil hard to remain fit amid their busy schedule. It is well-known fact that in most cases fitness goes for a toss when a woman becomes pregnant and it becomes tougher to maintain the fitness post-delivery. But this is not the case with a super-fit-mom-of-seven. 43-year-old Jessica Enslow, a resident of Utah state in the United States, has done something outstanding to be one of the fittest mothers in the world. According to a report by the News 18 digital, she is often mistaken as her daughter's elder sister who is 27-year-old.

Jessica follows a strict fitness regime

She has proved that age is just a number and it can not be an excuse for people who tend to become unfit with their passing age. Her first child was born in 1994 when she was 19 and went on to expand her family six more times, giving birth to her youngest child in 2013. She also has a Tik Tok account where she keeps posting videos for her followers, reported News 18. She is said to be very particular about her routine and her diet. She follows a strict routine and visits the gym thrice a day while her children are in school. She also gets up early in the morning to do cardio, reported Fox news. However, in one of her posts on Instagram, she has mentioned "five rules", which she thinks, have worked for her body without doing tons of cardio.

Jessica is very particular about her diet

Speaking of her fitness regime on Instagram, she stated that she makes sure to eat plenty of protein with each meal, and her go-to-carbs are oatmeal, fruit and whole-grain bread, making sure that her carb sources aren't just empty calories, like soda or junk food. "I keep snacking to a minimum. I may grab a bite or two of my kids' white toast, fries or cereal, or have a few chocolate chips to satisfy my cravings, but if I am doing it because I'm hungry, that is where things can start to digress," she wrote. She further stated that she refrain from overindulging in cheat meals. Maybe once a week she has an appetizer and dessert, but, she still always choose a healthier entree for her main course, like grilled chicken salad with dressing on the side or salmon.

Image: @jessicaenslow/Instagram