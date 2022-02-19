US: Melania Trump Lambasts 'dream Killers' In Media For Doubting Her Initiatives

In a furious statement issued on Friday, Melania Trump dubbed the press "dream killers" in the aftermath of a report that raised doubts about the former first lady's post-White House fundraising. "The media has formed a narrative whereby I am attempting to do something unlawful or immoral. That depiction is simply false, and it has a negative impact on the children I seek to support," Trump said in the statement, New York Post reported. She stated that those who criticise her endeavours and give the impression of impropriety are actual "dream killers."

The former first lady of the US went on to state that by attempting to tarnish her image, they are crushing the hopes and dreams of children. The statement comes a few days after the New York Times reported that a Florida agency had begun an investigation into whether a Trump-affiliated "Tulips and Topiaries High Tea" event had broken a state law requiring nonprofits to register before collecting charity donations. The event in Naples, which sold VIP packages worth up to $50,000, would support Trump's "Be Best" campaign called "Fostering the Future," which provides scholarships to youngsters who have been in foster care.

The report examined former President Donald Trump's and his family's profit-making activities in the year since the former President left the White House. According to New York Times, there were no charities with the names "Fostering the Future" or "Be Best" in Floria. Melania Trump, on the other hand, declared in her statement that she does not run a charity and was merely a guest at the tea gathering in Naples which took place last year in April. She further stated that Gen Justice, a nonprofit organization, is the recipient of the funds.

Gen Justice complies with Florida's registration standards

The former first lady said in her statement that Gen Justice is an award-winning charitable organisation working to fix the broken child protection system through nonpartisan policy reforms and a pro bono Children's Law Clinic. Gen Justice complies with the state of Florida's 501(c)(3) registration standards. Melania Trump also claimed that an Oklahoma-based computer science school backed out of a scholarship deal under the "Fostering the Future" initiative, which she characterised as a politically motivated move.