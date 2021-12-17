US: Melania Trump Launches NFT Venture; Includes A Painting Of Her 'cobalt Blue Eyes'

Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States has announced her decision to enter the world of NFTs. Taking to Twitter, former first lady Melania released a statement and informed that she is “pleased” to announce the “Melania Trump non-fungible token(NFT) platform. She further informed that the platform will release NFTs in regular intervals.

In her statement, Melania Trump, the wife of former President of US Donald Trump, revealed that the people will be able to buy the first NFT, titled “Melania’s Vision” from December 16 to December 31 and is priced at approximately $150. The first NFT, named “Melania’s Vision”, is a watercolour art by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and embodies Melania’s “cobalt blue eyes”. According to the statement, the limited edition of digital artwork includes an audio recording of Melania Trump “with a message of hope.” Furthermore, a statement issued by Melania Trump’s office informed that a portion of the proceeds will economically assist “children aging out of the foster care system.”

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

Melania Trump launches NFT

Melania Trump in her statement mentioned that she is “proud” to announce her NFT endeavour which will help and support her commitment to children through the 'Be Best Initiative.' In her statement, Trump stated, “I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative.” She further said, “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

Recently, Melania Trump visited the local office of the foster care organization 4KIDS. The former First lady spent two hours at the Palm Beach branch, reported People citing Melania's office. In her Thanksgiving tweet, Melania Trump lauded the efforts of 4KIDSUS. She tweeted, "Thanksgiving is about gratitude, reflection, & giving back to our communities. Thank you @4KIDSUS for showing me the wonderful network you have built to support our Nation's children. Your work is inspirational & essential to helping those in need." The 4KIDS expressed gratitude too for spending time with families and young adults and her gifts to the guests.

Thanksgiving is about gratitude, reflection, & giving back to our communities. Thank you @4KIDSUS for showing me the wonderful network you have built to support our Nation's children. Your work is inspirational & essential to helping those in need. ⁰#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/QQj2qyBUfg — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 25, 2021

This #Thanksgiving I want to express my gratitude to the families who open their hearts & homes to foster children & to those who serve in the child welfare community. Thank you @4KIDSUS for working tirelessly to ensure the health & safety of these children. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/4pdUsLRTwf — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 24, 2021

4KIDS was honored to host @MELANIATRUMP at our Palm Beach office last week to share how we are bringing hope, homes, & healing to those we serve. We appreciate how much time she spent with our families & young adults. She blessed our guests with great gifts, including a new iPad. pic.twitter.com/I7ZFxfboai — 4KIDS.us (@4KIDSUS) December 2, 2021

Image: AP/Shutterstock