US: Michigan Couple Asked To Pay Son $30k For Disposing Of Porn Collection

Following a step taken as a parental measure, a Michigan couple was ordered to pay their son a hefty sum. A surprising decision taken by US District Court Judge Paul Maloney required David Werking's parents to pay a cumulative sum of $30,441, including attorney's fees, as compensation for throwing away their son's pornography collection.

Parents fined for throwing away son's porn collection

About eight months ago, Werking (45) filed a lawsuit against his parents claiming that they had no right to throw away his collection that included "films, magazines, and other items." The incident took place when Werking lived with his parents for 10 months in Grand Haven before moving out to Muncie, Indiana. As per a report by AP, David's father "got rid of" the "stuff" after he moved out of his parent's home. According to emails between Werking and his father, the collection included 1,605 individuals titles of DVDs and VHS tapes, AP reported citing a Holland Sentinel report. The disposed of belongings were worth $29,000, David claimed.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," David's dad said in an email.

As per reports, Werking's parents trashed his pornographic belongings since they were uncomfortable with transporting them or having those in their home. David realised his property was missing after he moved to Indiana.

Werking's parents should pay $14,500 to their son's attorney

"Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property," Judge Maloney

As per a report by MLive.com, Judge Maloney decided the fine based on the estimations filed in the lawsuit. He also informed that the defendants "repeatedly" pleaded guilty to destroying the plaintiff's property during the trial. The parents had no legal right to "destroy property that they dislike," Judge Maloney said in this statement. Lastly, Judge Maloney also asked the defendants to bear the cost of their son's attorney.

With inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/representative