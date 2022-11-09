US Mid-term Polls LIVE: Here Are Election-related Measures Appearing On Ballots

Here are election-related measures appearing on ballots on different US states

As the United States begins midterm voting on Tuesday, there are several election-related measures appearing on ballots. States will decide whether to expand or sub women's abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the historic law on the federal right to abortion which was in place for nearly 50 years.

At least five states are focused on legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and older. Several US states are going to decide with their votes whether to cut taxes for property owners or businesses. Voters in Nebraska and Arizona are also looking into the proposals to tighten the voter identification requirements after the Republicans widely claimed electoral fraud in presidential elections.

US states such as Oregon, health care is on the ballot. Residents are calling for a constitutional right to affordable health care and obligate the state to ensure access. South Dakota is mulling expanding Medicaid coverage to adults under the terms of the federal health care law which was enacted by former Democrat President Barack Obama.

Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont this midterm elections are considering constitutional amendments against slavery and involuntary servitude.

Iowa voters will decide with their vote to embed the right to bear arms in the state constitution, Oregon voters are mull whether to restrict gun rights by prohibiting magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and requiring safety training and a permit to purchase firearms.

Illinois voters are deciding on an amendment creating a constitutional right to collective bargaining in workplaces.

Tennessee voters are deciding whether to enshrine a current “right-to-work” law in the state constitution, forbidding workplace contracts from requiring union fees.

(With inputs from Associated Press)