US Mid-term Polls LIVE: Here Are Election-related Measures Appearing On Ballots

It’s Election Day in America as voters started the midterm balloting on Tuesday. More than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday’s elections would affect way voters cast their votes. The 2022 midterm elections will decide control of Congress, statewide positions, and ballot measures on key issues in many states.

00:21 IST, November 9th 2022
Here are election-related measures appearing on ballots on different US states

As the United States begins midterm voting on Tuesday, there are several election-related measures appearing on ballots.  States will decide whether to expand or sub women's abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the historic law on the federal right to abortion which was in place for nearly 50 years.

  • At least five states are focused on legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and older. Several US states are going to decide with their votes whether to cut taxes for property owners or businesses. Voters in Nebraska and Arizona are also looking into the proposals to tighten the voter identification requirements after the Republicans widely claimed electoral fraud in presidential elections. 
  • US states such as Oregon, health care is on the ballot. Residents are calling for a constitutional right to affordable health care and obligate the state to ensure access. South Dakota is mulling expanding Medicaid coverage to adults under the terms of the federal health care law which was enacted by former Democrat President Barack Obama.
  • Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont this midterm elections are considering constitutional amendments against slavery and involuntary servitude.
  • Iowa voters will decide with their vote to embed the right to bear arms in the state constitution, Oregon voters are mull whether to restrict gun rights by prohibiting magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and requiring safety training and a permit to purchase firearms.
  • Illinois voters are deciding on an amendment creating a constitutional right to collective bargaining in workplaces. 
  • Tennessee voters are deciding whether to enshrine a current “right-to-work” law in the state constitution, forbidding workplace contracts from requiring union fees.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

00:12 IST, November 9th 2022
US midterm balloting is high-stakes election in country that may flip House

Even though it is not the presidential year in the US, midterm balloting is a high-stakes election in the country.  AP highlights six key things that will be worth paying attention to during the midterm votes on Tuesday.

  • Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami?
  • What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have?
  • And what will we know before elections close?

Millions of Americans have submitted their ballots, while others will head to the polls Tuesday. The midterm elections are crucial as it may lead to the House flip and many other scenario. 

00:05 IST, November 9th 2022
Voting locations will be open in all 50 states of US

Polls are starting in the US Tuesday for in-person voting — by 1 pm ET or 11:30 pm Tuesday, Indian Standard Time (IST). Voting locations will be open in all 50 states (Hawaii is five hours behind the East Coast), AP learns. While there are fears that there may be harassment against the election officials and disruptions at polling places, election officials ramped up the security as the early voting period began. 

00:05 IST, November 9th 2022
US President Joe Biden is not expected to make any public appearances Tuesday

US President Joe Biden is not expected to make any public appearances Tuesday as voters went to the polls, reports Associated Press. Indeed, well before the lunch hour rolled in, the White House called a “lid.” It’s the lingo that means the president would spend the day in the executive mansion awaiting the results of vote counting that will decide political control of Congress and, with that, how the two years left in his term will play out. Biden’s chief spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters that Biden would have a full schedule Tuesday, including prepping for an upcoming trip to international summits in North Africa and Asia and watching the election results come in.

“We expect the president will address the elections the day afterwards,” Jean-Pierre said.

00:05 IST, November 9th 2022
Trump says ‘we’re going to have a very big night’ as midterm elections begin

Former US president Donald Trump has said, “I think we’re going to have a very big night and it’s going to be very exciting to watch" as the United States prepares to vote in the midterm elections. Trump, according to Associated Press, has predicted Republicans would have a “great night” as he voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning. He told reporters outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center that he had voted to reelect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even as the two could soon become rivals if — as many expect — they both run for president in 2024.

Trump is planning an announcement in Florida next Tuesday, as per AP’s speculation. Trump said Nov. 15 would “be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”

