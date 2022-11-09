US Mid-term Polls LIVE: Here Are Election-related Measures Appearing On Ballots

Quick links:
As the United States begins midterm voting on Tuesday, there are several election-related measures appearing on ballots. States will decide whether to expand or sub women's abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the historic law on the federal right to abortion which was in place for nearly 50 years.
Even though it is not the presidential year in the US, midterm balloting is a high-stakes election in the country. AP highlights six key things that will be worth paying attention to during the midterm votes on Tuesday.
Millions of Americans have submitted their ballots, while others will head to the polls Tuesday. The midterm elections are crucial as it may lead to the House flip and many other scenario.
Polls are starting in the US Tuesday for in-person voting — by 1 pm ET or 11:30 pm Tuesday, Indian Standard Time (IST). Voting locations will be open in all 50 states (Hawaii is five hours behind the East Coast), AP learns. While there are fears that there may be harassment against the election officials and disruptions at polling places, election officials ramped up the security as the early voting period began.
US President Joe Biden is not expected to make any public appearances Tuesday as voters went to the polls, reports Associated Press. Indeed, well before the lunch hour rolled in, the White House called a “lid.” It’s the lingo that means the president would spend the day in the executive mansion awaiting the results of vote counting that will decide political control of Congress and, with that, how the two years left in his term will play out. Biden’s chief spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters that Biden would have a full schedule Tuesday, including prepping for an upcoming trip to international summits in North Africa and Asia and watching the election results come in.
“We expect the president will address the elections the day afterwards,” Jean-Pierre said.
Former US president Donald Trump has said, “I think we’re going to have a very big night and it’s going to be very exciting to watch" as the United States prepares to vote in the midterm elections. Trump, according to Associated Press, has predicted Republicans would have a “great night” as he voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning. He told reporters outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center that he had voted to reelect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even as the two could soon become rivals if — as many expect — they both run for president in 2024.
Trump is planning an announcement in Florida next Tuesday, as per AP’s speculation. Trump said Nov. 15 would “be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”
