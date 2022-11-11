US Midterms: Donald Trump 'furious' Over Oz Losing In Pennsylvania, Blames Wife Melania

On November 9, President Donald Trump was furious and disappointed by the Republicans nationally. He blamed people specifically who advised him to back Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, including the former president's wife, Melania Trump. Dr. Mehmet Oz, popularly known as Oz, went down in defeat to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman in the US Senate contest. This is a bruising loss for the Republicans and now Trump is trying to win back the Senate majority in the US midterms. The win of Fetterman's allowed Democrats to select the seat held by retiring Senate Pat Toomey (R-Pa).

US midterms: Donald Trump blames his wife

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, known for her access to Trump and his orbit, tweeted in connection with Oz's defeat. She wrote, "Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him." Haberman further stated that Trump is a grown man invested in Oz above the objection of some people including Melania Trump. She added that people are pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement week. Trump-backed candidates in critical races across the country lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states to which some experts have reacted across the country and called it "Trump had a brutal night for his political brand."

Oz who became famous as a TV doctor and had no prior political experience has earned Trump's support in the Pennsylvania Senate primary against Dave McCormick. Throughout the year, Oz's candidacy was viewed as a possible win by Republicans but was hit for his lack of transparency over his recovery from a stroke, as well as the inconsistency in the answers to problems like fracking and widely scattered debate performance last month.

Yet, on November 9, Fetterman's victory in the US Senate left Republicans stunned. The supporters of conservatives are fuming at Trump over the results of the midterms which they viewed as a missed opportunity. The reports show that earlier this year, Melania Trump showed her support for Oz. It was seen that Oz was frequently hit by Fetterman and was unable to connect with the Pennsylvanians. Given Biden's low approval ratings, Republicans lost it on the Pennsylvania seat.

Image: AP