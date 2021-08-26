US: Mike Pompeo Urges Safe Evacuation Of Religious Minorities From Afghanistan

After the swift takeover of the Taliban, the deteriorating condition of religious minorities in Afghanistan demanded an immediate international response. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Thursday, 26 August, expressed his concerns over Christians and other religious minorities in Afghanistan who are being persecuted for their faith. Pompeo said that he prayed for their safety and safe evacuation from the war-torn country.

Christians and other religious minorities in Afghanistan are being persecuted for their faith. We are praying for their safety and their safe escape from the Taliban. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 25, 2021

Emphasising the former US government's efforts towards Afghanistan's safety, Pompeo in another tweet said, "We were working hard to put an orderly transition in place and to ensure the Afghans have peace & reconciliation. I met with the Taliban to deliver that. We had real American leadership, and I regret we’re not in that place today."

Mike Pompeo slams Biden administration over Afghanistan crisis

Earlier on Wednesday, 25 August, Pompeo had urged the Biden administration to ensure that US troops remain in Afghanistan until every American citizen is rescued. In an op-ed written by him for Fox News, Pompeo has criticised the Joe Biden administration for the current situation unfolding in the war-torn country.

Speaking on Biden's decision over the withdrawal of all US troops by 31 August, the Former Secretary said, "This feckless, poorly executed withdrawal is already calling into question American leadership from some of our closest allies, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, and worse, emboldening our enemies."

He added, "Billions of dollars worth of US military equipment and material is now in the hands of the Taliban and hundreds of known terrorists who have been set free in the country. The United States will need to reckon with these consequences for years to come."

Addressing the urgent need for a safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan, Pompeo stated, "Our first priority must be to get every American out of Afghanistan safely regardless of any arbitrary deadline set by us or by the Taliban."

Situation of minorities in Afghanistan

Taliban consider most modern ideas as anti-Islam. While Afghanistan has over 99 percent Muslims, with the majority being Sunni. Christians reside in small numbers between 10,000 to 12,000, including 200 Catholics. And Buddhists, Baha, Jews, and Hindus also reside in small groups.

Earlier, during the Taliban rule from 1996 until 2001, Christians suffered harassment and intimidation.

An Afghani Christian leader told International Christian Concern (ICC), "We are telling people to stay in their houses because going out now is too dangerous."

Ongoing rescue mission in Afghanistan

According to the BBC, the UK government has decided to accept 20,000 Afghan refugees in the coming years. Canada has also announced to help 20,000 Afghans to resettle. Uganda has announced to allow in 2,000 Afghan refugees. Mexico has received asylum seekers arriving from Afghanistan.

India is granting emergency visas to Afghan nationals for the next six months. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country for 10 days on their way to a third country. While some European countries, including Switzerland and Austria, have been more hesitant to take in refugees.

Earlier, Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, had appealed to the world to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deportations.

(Image credit: AP)