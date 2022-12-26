US Military Academy To Remove Confederate Monuments From Its Campus

The process of removing Confederate statues from the US Military Academy is going to begin soon as eight of the installations address symbols of the racist past. This would include a portrait of Robert E. Lee that shows him wearing a Confederate uniform.

During the holiday break, the academy will undergo a “multi-phased process” where all 13 identified references and installations would be removed that have been honoring the Confederacy, the academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, wrote in a letter to the West Point community last week, reported CNN.

“We will conduct these actions with dignity and respect,” he wrote. “In the case of those items that were class gifts (specifically, Honor Plaza and Reconciliation Plaza), we will continue to work closely with those classes throughout this process,” said Gilland, the academy’s superintendent.

The removal process has come after the concern about Racism at the US military academy and would include the portrait of Lee from the library, a stone bust of Lee from the campus’ Reconciliation Plaza, and a “bronze triptych” at the entrance to Bartlett Hall.

Removal of Confederate Statues

The decision has been approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in October, which was a part of the list of other recommendations proposed by the Naming Commission and has been mandated by Congress last year in the National Defense Authorization Act.

While approving these recommendations, Austin wrote a memo in which he said, “The Commission’s thorough and historically informed work has put the Department on a path to meet Congressional intent – and to remove from U.S. military facilities all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy,” reported CNN.

Further, he said that the Commission has chosen names that echo with honor, patriotism, and history – names that will inspire generations of Service members to defend our democracy and our Constitution,” reported Associated Press.

This list of recommendations got attention in the year 2020 when the former US Prez Donald Trump threatened to veto any NDAA bill that sought to strip Confederate names from military bases or other landmarks. Ultimately, former President Trump followed his pledge by vetoing it and sending it back to congress, where members voted to override his veto.