US Military Base Put Under Lockdown As Armed Man Breaches Security After VP Harris' Visit

The United States' military officials said two people, at least one of whom was armed, bypassed a security checkpoint a little aftet US Vice President Kamala Harris and four Cabinet members landed at a military base in Maryland. Following the incident, Joint Base Andrews was placed on lockdown. Joint Base Andrews is a military base in Maryland's Prince George's County that houses numerous presidential jets used by the US president and vice president to travel to and from Washington.

"(The) Guards stopped the shuttle reporters take from the terminal. They had rifles out and searched our van," said Scott Detrow, an NPR White House journalist who is now at the site as part of the vice president's press pool reporter.

When the incident began, US President Joe Biden was not present, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had boarded Marine Two for the Naval Observatory. The four Cabinet secretaries travelling with VP Harris, according to a White House official, were safely off-base.

Suspect detained at Joint Base Andrew military installation

"We are still on our shuttle, and still are awaiting any sort of official statement on the extent of what’s happening at JBA right now. A guard who searched our shuttle told us it is a confirmed “armed individual” but that no shots were fired," Detrow noted in his pool report.

According to pool reports, a suspect was detained at the Joint Base Andrew military installation, the base has been sealed off following the security breach, and an investigation is underway. The US vice president had come to Selma earlier in the day to mark the 57th anniversary of the civil rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

In a similar incident, an intruder at the base had boarded a jet used by high government officials and military officers in February 2021. The intrusion prompted the authorities to request a security examination of all Air Force bases throughout the world. Moreover, in 2016, the base was put on lockdown after rumours of an active shooter, which forced then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s flight to Ohio to be cancelled. It happened on the same day that the base was planning an active shooter training. Later, the reports of a shooter were shown to be erroneous.

