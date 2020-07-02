US Military Coronavirus Cases More Than Doubled In The Past Three Weeks

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on some parts of the world, the number of active-duty members of the United States army infected with COVID-19 have doubled in just last three weeks. As per the figures revealed by the Defence Department, as of July 1, at least 6,493 army members have contracted the deadly pathogen but till June 10, the number of infected personnel was 2,807. Moreover, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Air Force has nearly doubled. While on June 15, the recorded coronavirus infections were 700, the number spiked to 1,366 by June 29.

The spike in infections among the on-duty military personnel came as some states in the US also recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with at least 19 states deciding to reimpose the restrictions that were lifted to kickstart the reopening of the country. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, the number of coronavirus infections in the country has surpassed 2.6 million with at least 128,062 deaths. The sudden hike in cases has also triggered severe criticism over the handling of the global health crisis by US President Donald Trump’s administration. As of July 1, the total number of cases recorded by the US Defense Department is 9388 with 38 casualties.

Outbreak is 'not even close to being over'

The sudden spike was recorded among US military personnel just a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief warned on that the world is "in this for the long haul”. The coronavirus contagion has now infected over 10.7 million people across the globe and has caused over half a million deaths but WHO Secretary-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that it is “not even close to getting over”. Nearly six months after the first coronavirus clusters were reported in China, the WHO chief noted that “the virus still has a lot of room to move”.

