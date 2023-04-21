US Military Is Helping Japan Shift Focus To Taiwan Issue, Says American Army Officer

A Senior American commander stated that the US is stepping up its efforts to help Japan to counter the Chinese military as it increases its assertiveness in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region. China has increased its military exercises in the island region ever since the then-US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi visited the region last year. Things became worse after China launched a three-day military exercise in the region, following the visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen to the United States of America. In the midst of all the chaos, Japan has become concerned about the situation since the Chinese forces have been conducting military exercises near the disputed Senkaku Islands.

Major General Joel Vowell, the commander of the US Army in Japan said on Thursday that the American military has been working with its Japanese counterpart to shore up defences in the country’s southwest islands, South China Morning Post reported. “Focus has shifted to the real problem today and tomorrow, which is protecting the sovereignty of Japan, [with the] main effort [being] in the southwest islands,” Vowell said. “We see that, together, very clearly, very soberly as the greatest security challenge,” he added. The commander meant that the Japanese forces has shifted their interest from North Korean activities toward the rising Chinese aggression in the region. The commander stated that these joint military drills are helping Japan to prepare in case their sovereignty gets compromised.

Japan worried about PLA blocking them from intervening in Taiwan

According to South China Post, Vowell said that Japanese forces are worried that China’s People’s Liberation Army might block the Japanese island to stop it from intervening in the Taiwan crisis. “Japan looks at that and they’ve seen the threat from Chinese coastguard militias that have pushed out Japanese fishermen around the islands. They’ve seen all these naval and air activities that have happened in and around Japanese exclusive economic zones,” Vowell asserted. Japan became concerned after five PLA ballistic missiles fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in August last year. Amid the rising tensions in the region, the United States have a joint hand with the Japanese forces and even South Korean forces to conduct joint military exercises in the region. Hence, the shift in focus as asserted by Vowell indicates that both Japan and US are focussing their attention on the raging Taiwan issue.