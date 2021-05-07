US Military 'not Planning' To Shoot Down Out-of-control China Rocket: Defense Secretary

US military has no plans to shoot down the out-of-control Chinese rocket Long March 5B that is hurtling back to the Earth at a speed of 27,600 km per hour, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told a press conference on Thursday. The rocket launched China’s first core unmanned module “Heavenly Harmony” for its Tianhe space station on 29 April from the Wenchang in China’s Hainan province. March 5B entered the temporary orbit in one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries into the Earth’s atmosphere and sparked fears as one of its largest debris is expected to fall anywhere, with a possibility of hitting the inhabited civilian area around the world.

According to the US Space Command, who has been constantly monitoring the situation, the roughly 30-meter (100ft) long stage would the biggest ever rocket debris to crash back on the Earth. While the federally funded nonprofit agency Aerospace Corp evaluated that the rocket might hit the Pacific near the Equator over one of the eastern US cities, or the stretch of the Earth extending along New Zealand to Newfoundland. On Thursday, Austin told reporters that the Chinese rocket will hit the earth over the weekend, on the 8th or 9th May, which the experts and the military command are still trying to figure.

“We don't have a plan to shoot the rocket down,” he said, adding that he was “hopeful” the debris will land somewhere it might not harm people, probably into an ocean. “This speaks to the fact that for those of us who operate in the space domain, that there is a requirement to operate in a safe and thoughtful mode, and make sure that we take those kinds of things into consideration as we plan and conduct operations,” the US Defense Secretary said.

[Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province.Credit: AP]

Our latest prediction for CZ-5B rocket body reentry is:

🚀09 May 2021 03:43 UTC ± 16 hours

Reentry will be along one of the ground tracks shown here. It is still too early to determine a meaningful debris footprint. Follow this page for updates: https://t.co/p2AU9zE3y2 pic.twitter.com/MgzRAOTJnk — The Aerospace Corporation (@AerospaceCorp) May 6, 2021

Flying in Earth’s elliptical path

When asked if the US had the “capability” to shoot down the rocket, Austin said that while there’s a capability, the military does not plan to shoot down the Chinese rocket. According to a statement issued by Pentagon earlier this week, the giant 21 metric ton space junk has been flying haywire in the Earth’s elliptical path, approximately 370 km (230 mi) high by 170 km (105 mi) low. “Where it will hit “cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” it said, adding that the space officers were watching the rocket's trajectory closely. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is "aware and he knows the space command is tracking, literally tracking this rocket debris," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had reassured.