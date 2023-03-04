US Military Okays Hand And Neck Tattoos To Boost Recruiting Amid Shortage Of Personnel

Tattoos on the neck and hands will no longer be restricted under a policy change meant to assist relieve a military recruiting crisis in the United States, the Department of the Air Force declared on Wednesday. Hand tattoos were once confined to a single ring band on one hand. Tattoos on regions of the body that would be covered by a dress uniform, such as the back, chest, arms, and legs, were previously permitted for service personnel.

“We are starting to see some positive results of our training program, policy changes and our enhanced marketing efforts, but military recruiting will remain a long-term challenge,” said Major General Ed Thomas, commander of the Air Force Recruiting Service. “One of the leading barriers currently being tackled is the increased prevalence of hand and neck tattoos among America’s youth.”

The U.S. Army has a 15,000 troop shortage

Last year, all branches of the US military struggled to reach their recruiting objectives, resulting in a 15,000-troop shortage for the Army. The Air Force surpassed its objective for active-duty recruits in 2022, but only after increasing enlistment bonuses twice and advancing start dates for those who signed contracts to begin service in 2023. Thousands of personnel are short of the Air National Guard and Reserve's goal manning levels.

According to Thomas, 2022 will be the most difficult recruitment year of the 21st century. The rush to fulfil last year's enrollment target, which included rushing recruits who would ordinarily have had to wait a few months to begin training, put the Air Force nearly 5,000 members behind where it generally starts a new year.

Even after relaxing tattoo limits last year, the Army fell 25% short of its 2022 recruiting goal. In 2017, the Air Force updated its guidelines to remove size restrictions for body art on the chest, back, arms, and legs.

Since fewer and fewer people qualify for the recruitment pool, the US armed services have searched for methods to remove barriers to membership, such as reducing physical and academic criteria. According to DoD data, about 71% of Americans born after 1997 are disqualified for military duty, most typically because they are too obese to qualify.