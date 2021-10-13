US Military Performs Concert For Afghan Refugees In Doha; Watch

As US military bases turn into small cities for Afghan refugees, a moving moment emerged from one of their camps at the US airbase in Doha. On Wednesday, the US military was seen performing a mini-concert for the stranded refugees. In the video shared by Amaj News, refugees were seen performing 'Attan' a folk dance similar to 'Garba' (largely performed by Pashtuns), to the tunes of the US military. The video showed the men gathered in a circle performing the traditional dance, a brief reflection of their lives back in their homeland before the Taliban takeover.

Thousands of Afghans who were forced to leave behind their country to escape the Taliban regime are currently packed in camps in Qatar. Many of these refugees have been shuttled to the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, where they await formal clearances in the hope of starting a new life in the United States. As per reports, at least 55,000 Afghan refugees are in Doha to seek asylum from their Americana and Qatari counterparts.

ویدیو - کنسرت و اتن نظامیان امریکایی برای پناه‌جویان افغان‌ در کمپ دوحه#آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/UKIkEl20wT — Aamaj News (@AamajN) October 12, 2021

US holds talks with Taliban in Doha

Meanwhile, in an important development, a United States delegation held its first meeting with Taliban representatives in Doha, nearly two months after the terror group assumed control over Afghanistan on October 10. The meeting between the two sides focused on security and terrorism concerns as well as the safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghan allies, US State Department's spokesperson Ned Price said.

The two sides discussed the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people, as per Price. "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," a statement by the department read.

During the Doha talks, the Taliban reportedly asked Washington to not violate Afghanistan's airspace and refrain from interfering in their internal affairs. As per the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan which stands on the brink of an economic disaster. It has also pledged to provide Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccines.