The United States Marines Corps informed that the bodies of service members who lost their lives during Thursday's attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul reached the USA. The martyred soldiers were received by US forces along with President Joe Biden at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The US Marines informed that the soldiers lost their lives while supporting non-combat operations in Kabul.

Hours after the remains of the soldiers were received at the US airport, the US Marines Corps took to Twitter to share pictures of their return to the USA. Sharing an image of Flag-draped cases, the Marines noted that the soldiers would be getting a "dignified transfer." It was reported earlier that 13 US troops, including 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a member of the Navy had lost their lives during the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

Flag-draped transfer cases line the inside of a C-17 Globemaster II Aug. 29, 2021, prior to a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The fallen service members died while supporting non-combat operations in Kabul.



"Gone, but never forgotten,"

“Gone, but never forgotten,” the US Marines said in their tweet. Hours earlier, the Marines had informed that the service members who lost their lives had got a dignified sent off from Kabul as other members of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response team became pallbearers for the fallen members. The remains of the soldiers were recieved by the President along with the first lady, who paid their homage.

'Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice'

The US Department of Defence, on Saturday, had released information of 13 service members killed in Thursday's Kabul airport attack. The attack was one of the deadliest the US forces faced in the past decade in Afghanistan. The bombings happened amid the US' planned withdrawal efforts from the war-torn country that was taken over by the Taliban on 15 August.

President Biden, on Saturday, 28 August, said, "The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others," adding that their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far. It is to be noted that the attack also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. The US forces are continuing evacuation efforts at Kabul as the 31 August deadline inches closer.

