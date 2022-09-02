US Military Records 13% Spike In Sexual Assaults Compared To Last Year: New Survey Report

United States military has recorded a nearly 13% jump in sexual assault cases compared to last year, more significantly across the Army and the Navy since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, a confidential survey done by The Associated Press with secret testimonies by at least 36,000 servicemembers has revealed. Military members have covertly reported having experienced some form of nonconsensual sexual contact while in the service, and these figures spiked from roughly 20,000 who had previously reported sexual harassment in a survey conducted in 2018.

The latest survey figure was released in the wake of revolt by the Capitol Hill lawmakers who questioned the Pentagon’s efforts on the sexual crimes and misconduct across the government's federal agencies.

"The overall increase is largely fueled by a nearly 26% jump in reports involving Army soldiers. It’s the largest increase for that service since 2013, when such reports went up by 51%," according to the new report backed by the survey.

Pentagon is seen from air from Air Force One. Credit: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Pentagon, military 'struggle' with policies

Officials have revealed that there has been a significant surge in sexual assault cases across the US Navy, which is estimated at 9%, and the Air Force at more than 2%, while the Marine Corps cases stood at less than 2%. There has been, in particular, an enormous spike in such instances for the US Army, which is also struggling to meet its recruiting goals and is expected to lag behind by at least 10,000 members — an estimated 18% to 25%—until the end of September.

Credit: US Army

Pentagon and the US military have long struggled with the policies to curb the sexual assaults within the service which have drastically increased since 2006. Army officials say that they have introduced the training program that soldiers get when they report to their first duty station to foster appropriate conduct. During the pandemic, as restrictions were instated on the public movement, sexual assault and unwanted sexual contact cases edged up by 1% in the month of September 2020. Sexual assaults are also a highly underreported crime within the US military and only about one-third of the victims come forward to file a formal report that may be publicly released.

"Army officials said the numbers are alarming and that they certainly could have an impact on recruiting, if parents believe their youth are at risk of assaults," according to the report.

Victims' rights advocates argue that the survivors may either not trust the system, or might be unwilling to approach their senior commanders with complaints fearing reprisal or due to stigma. Members of Congress have demanded independent prosecutors in order to make the military more transparent and procedures fair for the victims.

Note: Help is available for survivors of sexual violence in the US at RAINN which offers assistance on 1-800-656-HOPE and website, www.rainn.org