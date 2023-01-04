US Military Rejects China's Claim That 'spy Plane' Flew Dangerously Close To Chinese Jet

Tensions between the United States and China have been exacerbated by a recent incident involving a U.S. spy plane and a Chinese fighter jet in the South China Sea. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) has accused China's J-11 fighter of performing an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft on December 21, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The incident was captured on video by the U.S. crew and released by INDOPACOM on December 29.

However, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command has disputed this account and released its own video on January 1, claiming that it was the U.S. RC-135 that "abruptly changed its flight attitude and forced the Chinese aircraft to the left." In a statement, the PLA accused the U.S. of "intentional close-in reconnaissance" in the vicinity of China's southern coastline and the disputed Paracel Islands, and of violating a 2015 U.S.-China Memorandum of Understanding on the rules of behavior for the safety of air and maritime encounters.

US rejects China's claim

In a statement to Radio Free Asia, INDOPACOM (the US military) rejected these claims, maintaining that it was the Chinese J-11 that caused the near-collision by positioning itself just 10 feet from the wing of the RC-135 and then drifting within 20 feet of its nose. In the videos released by both sides, the J-11 can be seen flying very close to the RC-135 and then moving ahead of it before drifting even closer. The U.S. aircraft responds by dropping down. Aerial intercepts at a distance of less than 500 feet are considered a violation of the 2015 MOU and such incidents have occurred frequently in the past, with Chinese aircraft often being accused of such behavior.

The latest incident has further strained relations between the U.S. and China, which are already tense due to a range of issues including geopolitical rivalry, trade, human rights, and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The U.S. has a long history of conducting spy missions in the region, particularly in the South China Sea where China has built up a number of artificial islands and military bases. These activities have been met with repeated protests from the Chinese government, which claims sovereignty over much of the sea and its islands. The U.S., along with a number of other countries, has challenged these claims and called for the peaceful resolution of territorial disputes in the region.

The incident has also raised concerns about the risk of unintended military clashes between the U.S. and China, particularly in the South China Sea where both sides have a significant military presence. The U.S. has called on China to adhere to international norms and rules-based behavior in the region, while China has accused the U.S. of provocative and destabilizing actions. The situation remains unresolved and it is unclear how the two sides will move forward in the aftermath of this incident.