US Military Seeking To Build Factories On Moon; Here Is All You Need To Know

A secret division of the US military is looking for ways to build factories and various other buildings on the moon. This is being done to serve the Defense Department. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency launched a new program which is aimed at ‘orbital construction’. The program aims at encouraging commercial space companies to invest in technologies for off-Earth manufacturing to produce "large space and lunar structures".

The NOM4D Program

Regular launches often pose a problem of mass and volume limits on the payloads. To address this, DARPA announced its Novel Orbital and Moon Manufacturing, Materials and Mass-efficient Design (NOM4D) program. A proposers day webinar for the same will be held on February 26, 2021.

Bill Carter, program manager in DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office, said, “NOM4D’s vision is to develop foundational materials, processes, and designs needed to realize in-space manufacturing of large, precise, and resilient Defense Department systems. He added, “We will explore the unique advantages afforded by on-orbit manufacturing using advanced materials ferried from Earth. As an example, once we eliminate the need to survive launch, large structures such as antennas and solar panels can be substantially more weight efficient, and potentially much more precise. We will also explore the unique features of in-situ resources obtained from the moon’s surface as they apply to future defense missions. Manufacturing off-earth maximizes mass efficiency and at the same time could serve to enhance stability, agility, and adaptability for a variety of space systems”.

The NOM4D program aims at pioneering new materials and manufacturing technologies for construction on orbit as well as the lunar surface. It will also help in exploring the new designs. Carter said that with this program, they expect to demonstrate new materials and manufacturing technologies as people have been thinking about on-orbit manufacturing for some time. He said, “The lunar-surface focus area will be geared more towards trade studies and targeted demonstrations”.

The program is divided into three phases, each for 18 months. The phases will help in building towards the ability to create incredibly precise, mass efficient structures from feedstock. Each phase will be driven by metrics derived from increasingly challenging exemplar problems. The first phase is considered the proof of concept for materials and designs that meet stringent structural efficiency targets. This will be done using the problem of a 1-megawatt solar array. The second phase will focus on risk reduction. It will also lay an emphasis on technical maturation of the technology. The third and the last phase will drive a leap in precision to enable IR reflective structures suitable for use in a segmented long-wave infrared telescope.

Carter said, “We’re looking for proposers to come up with system designs that are so mass-efficient that they can only be built off-earth, and with features that enable them to withstand maneuvers, eclipses, damage, and thermal cycles typical of space and lunar environments”. He added, “Given the constraints of ground test, launch and deployment, the traditional approach to designing space structures is not likely to result in dramatic improvements in mass efficiency. In order to take the next step, we’ve got to go about materials, manufacturing, and design in a completely new way”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/AP)