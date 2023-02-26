US Military Should Stop Selling Guns To Troops Under 25 To Reduce Suicides, Says Pentagon

The US Department of Defense on Saturday called for strengthening the provisions around gun control for American troops aged below 25 years for "suicide prevention." In a report released this week, the US Department of Defense [DoD]'s Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee (SPRIRC) urged that on the DoD property, the "minimum age for purchasing firearms and ammunition shall be raised to 25 years" for the military servicemembers. DoD's SPRIRC report focused on four key areas -- restructuring suicide prevention training, providing additional resources to help US Service Members access existing support services, promoting lethal means safety, and emphasizing leader stewardship in addressing Service Member needs.

"Department of Defense recognizes that suicide is a complex issue with no single cause or solution but is committed to promoting the well-being, health, and morale of their Total Force and preventing suicide within their ranks," said the Department of Defense in the SPRIRC report.

Credit: AP

US military's most valuable resource is 'its people', says Austin

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, noted that the US military's "most valuable resource is its people" and that they "will spare no effort in working to prevent suicide and save lives." Pressing for stronger gun control reforms, Austin said that the DoD must enhance its commitment to this cause of saving troops' lives and work tirelessly to eliminate suicide within their ranks. Austin announced the establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee (SPRIRC) in May 2022 to prevent suicide in the US military pursuant to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022.

Austin had also directed the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)) to issue a memorandum identifying the members of the SPRIRC, who would work toward the policies to prevent suicides. The core task the committee was assigned was centralized responsibility "for suicide prevention activities that are common to all military services in the US."

Credit: US DoD

In its report, the SPRIRC emphasized that effectively preventing and responding to suicide will require a multifactorial approach, adding that the deaths by suicide among US troops "is complex; thus, simple or singular strategies will not work." The committee's report suggested that the DOD "implements a 4-day waiting period for ammunition purchases on DoD property to follow purchases and receipt of firearms purchased on DoD property." However, the DoD noted a change in the current approach in key priority areas, to make purchase of firearms by troops aged 25 more complex.