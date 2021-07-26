US Military To Continue Airstrike Supporting Afghan Troops Fighting 'rogue Taliban Forces'

The United States Army has vowed to continue airstrikes in support of Afghanistan forces fighting the rogue Taliban. US Army General Kenneth McKenzie on July 25, Sunday has announced that the US forces will provide a "heightened level of support" in the coming weeks as the Taliban continue attacks and insurgents capture scores of districts. General McKenzie, who leads the US Central Command, which controls US Forces for a region that includes Afghanistan has acknowledged the "stern test" in days ahead post-US-led foreign forces evacuate the conflict-ridden country.

"Taliban victory is not inevitable and political solution remains a possibility," US General Kenneth McKenzie

While speaking to the local media in Kabul General Mckenzie spoke about the Taliban's strategy to "create a sense of inevitability about their campaign." He also mentioned that Afghanistan will receive "logistical support" till August 31, that is when the foreign forces are scheduled to leave the land. General McKenzie, however, declined to comment on whether the US Army will continue air support to the Afghan forces after that.

The US completes evacuation of over 3500 troops

The US Intelligence has completed the evacuation of over 3500 troops from the conflicting land. This has led to Taliban resurgence in over 400 districts in the country. The Eid al-Adha witnessed a brief dip in violence since the Taliban were at a "defensive" posture to mark the celebrations. Nevertheless, the conflict gained momentum as the Afghan army claimed to kill over 250 Taliban militants in the past 24hours. Following which the US military was forced to carry out an airstrike in Taliban-occupied regions. According to experts, the lack of US air support has been a major reason why Afghanistan has lost a lot of territory to the violent militants' group. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the raging war forced the US to initiate airstrikes against the rebel groups.

Taliban warns the US against airstrikes in the provinces

The Taliban, on July 22, Friday, warned the US military against airstrikes in the provinces. They released a statement curtly warned of "consequences" on violation of the treaty signed between Washington and the Taliban. "Violation of the signed agreement will have consequences," the Taliban wrote in their statement. The rebel group also apprised the US and Afghan army of "strong defense" in case the "enemy insisted upon war." The Taliban and the Afghan Government negotiators met in Doha, Qatar's capital in the past weeks to initiate peace talks between the fronts. Although, there have been only a few signs of the substantive process since the peace talks began in September, the diplomats informed.

(With inputs from agencies)