US: Minnesota Zoo Owner Dragged 15 Feet By Camel That Bit His Head

In a shocking incident, the owner of a central Minnesota zoo was bitten by a camel on his head and was dragged several feet. He was then airlifted to the area hospital. The victim was identified as Roger Blenker from Albany.

Blenker was attacked while he was moving the camel along an alleyway in preparation to transport it to a different facility. According to a CBS News report, the camel dragged the owner around 15 feet by putting his head in its jaws.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Quoting another zoo official, CBS News reported that the 32-year-old zoo owner from Albany was treated at St. Cloud Hospital and suffered "some minor injuries that are all non-life threatening." The official further informed that Blenker was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, a news release by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said, "The camel placed Blenker's head into its mouth, biting down on his head. The camel then dragged Blenker by the head approximately 15 feet."

According to the news release, another employee named Seth Wickson, on seeing the incident, rushed to loosen the camel's bite on Blenker's head by placing a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth. However, after releasing Blenker, the camel then speeded towards Wickson and bit his head as well. Luckily, Wickson successfully released himself from the camel's grip.

Update on the incident

Posting an update on Facebook, Hemker Park & Zoo said, "The owner has been examined by the medical providers and per protocol, he had to be transferred. He has been alert, oriented and able to move around with some minor injuries that are all non-life threatening and is expected to make a full recovery.

Further, providing an update on Blenker's release from the hospital, Hemker Park & Zoo said, "The owner was discharged earlier today and is going to have a full recovery. The camel is doing well with no injuries and is enjoying the beautiful weather. We thank everyone for reaching out, prayers and support. We will continue to be a family fun destination for Minnesotans."