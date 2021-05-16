Last Updated:

US: Missing Bengal Tiger Named 'India' Found Safe & Healthy, Transferred To Animal Shelter

India was transported to an animal sanctuary named The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, US, Houston police announced.

Zaini Majeed
US: Missing Bengal tiger

IMAGE: Twitter/@houstonpolice


The missing 6-month-old Bengal Tiger named ‘India’ who was sighted prowling in Houston neighbourhood, terrifying residents has been found, the Houston Police Department said in an update early on Sunday. Tiger King documentary actor Carole Baskin had offered a cash prize of $5,000 “to the person responsible for the immediate, safe handover of India the tiger to a sanctuary that is accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries,” according to his Facebook post. India was found healthy, unharmed according to Houston officers, and was being transferred to a BARC animal shelter. 

Early Sunday morning, India was transported to an animal sanctuary named The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, Houston police announced. In footage posted after 8 pm, Houston Police’s Commander Ron Borza was seen petting the exotic animal as it fed on the milk bottle. Officer Borza said that he had asked India’s owner to come along and accompany the wild animal as he had been ‘agitated’ in a new surrounding.

No charges have been filed against the owner, wife of Victor Cuevas who had fled with the tiger earlier this week in a white Jeep Cherokee. A Fort Bend County judge had revoked Cuevas’ bond due to his link to murder charges from 2017. Cuevas was arrested by the Houston police for evading police in the tiger case. A prosecutor on Saturday set up a new bond of $300,000 for a bailout. Cuevas had arrived at the courthouse in a Bentley, according to visuals aired by the Houston broadcasters. 

India escaped west Houston last week

Borza told a news conference that the tiger India that weighs 175 pounds was not allowed to be tamed inside the home as it could grow as heavy as 600 pounds.“Lucky for us, he is very trained,” the commander for Houston Police Department said. Borza informed that a probe is underway to determine whether Cuevas was involved in exotic animal smuggling. A team of 6 officers had launched a search operation for missing ‘India’ last week and officers had no luck finding the tiger after it escaped a scene in west Houston. Officers fielded 200 to 300 phone calls in order to find India.

The tiger was first spotted in the Fleetwood subdivision relaxing in the front yard, as neighbours were stunned by its presence, a man had shortly appeared and kissed the ferocious cat, before picking it and fleeing. Officers that arrived at the scene arrested the owner after a car pursuit. 

