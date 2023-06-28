'US Mission In New Delhi Is Targetting 1 Million Visa Issuances In 2023': Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday, June 28 said that the US mission in New Delhi had set the target of 1 million visa issuances in 2023 following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. While speaking to the Indian diaspora in Washington, PM Modi informed that Indian professionals can now renew their work visas H1B without having to travel abroad. 'America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," Prime Minister Modi announced as he made the speech at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

The US Ambassador to India, Garcetti, while sharing his perspectives and goals on US-India relations during a speech in IIT Delhi confirmed that Washington will issue 1 million visas to Indians in the year 2023. He also noted that the Biden administration is working towards reducing the backlogs and long waits for the issuance of the work visa for Indians. The US is also prioritising the work visas for Indians such as the H1B and the L-1 visas which are sought by mostly IT professionals in India.

India, US share 'incredible celebration of bond'

Garcetti during his address also hailed what he described as the "incredible celebration of bond" between the world's two great democracies India and the US. "I saw the power of transformative friendship. As PM Modi said, the scope of our cooperation is endless & chemistry of our relations is effortless," the ambassador said. The latter continued that India "is a place where dreams become reality every day," adding that America and India have so much in common.

"Indian dreams and American dreams are two sides of the same coin. A young boy selling tea grows to lead India on a global stage. A Santhali teacher goes on to become the President," US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti, stressed.

The ease and 1 million issuances of the visas for Indians is a part of the people-to-people initiative by the US and India. The decision was reached after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. India will also open a new consulate in Seattle, and consulates in at least two other American cities in 2023. "Together we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies," PM Modi had noted during his US visit.