US Mom Shares Embarrassing Moment In Facebook Post, Video Goes Viral

A video posted by American blogger Mary Katherine Backstrom has recently gone viral. In the video shared on facebook, she mentions that she did a good deed for a stranger by paying for his ginger beer and shortly after she walks out of the gas station, she sees a man washing the windscreen of her car. Watch it here:

In the video, she says that she is convinced that it is the Christmas magic as she exclaims that she loves that time of year. Next, she walks up to the man and says “Thank You.” However, she soon realised that it isn’t her car and that her car was parked directly in front of her. This hilarious footage capturing her embarrassing moment has since garnered more than 27 shares, 31 million views and various reactions from netizens. A user said that he wonders if that man will ever make a video about this weird woman who was high on something and hugged him for cleaning his own windshield. Another wrote that it was just amazing while someone commented that the video had made him laugh. People also express their love for her writings.

