The United States is closely monitoring the India-China border dispute, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. While responding to a question on the India-China border dispute during a press briefing, Psaki said that the US continues to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of the border dispute between the two nations. She added that the Biden administration is concerned by the PRC attempt to intimidate its neighbours.

"Well, we continue to closely monitor the situation. We continue to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes. We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behavior in the region around the world. We believe it can be destabilizing, and we're concerned by the PRC attempt to intimidate its neighbours. We'll continue to stand with our partners on that," Psaki said.

Meanwhile, this comes ahead of the 14th round of talks scheduled between India and China to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh. The two countries will hold Corps Commander level talks on January 12 after a gap of three months. It is to mention that previously, the US Department of Defence had expressed concern about China’s military build-up near the demarcation line across its Himalayan border with India. This has compelled Pentagon to worry.

India-China border dispute

The border standoff between the two sides began after major clashes in the Pangong lake area. Following the clashes, the deployment of military troops was increased and heavy weapons were brought to the border. The two countries later started military and diplomatic talks and even completed the disengagement process in Gogra in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February, as per the PTI report.

On July 31, India and China held the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks. Following the 12th round of talks, the army personnel of both countries completed the disengagement process in Gogra. In order to ease the tensions, China and India have remained in touch at the level of foreign ministers and between the top army commanders.

(Image: PTI/AP)



