US: 'Monkey Business' Baffles Police After They Receive 911 Call From Zoo; Read Post

In an unusual incident reported from California, United States, police were baffled after receiving a confusing call. An extremely unexpected ‘911 phone call’ for San Luis Obispo County dispatchers ended up being fairly innocent. Taking to Facebook, San Luis Obispo County sheriff's office stated that the incident happened on Saturday night (August 13) when they received a silent, disconnected 911 call. Dispatchers attempted to contact and text back but they got no answer. So, deputies were deployed to look into the matter.

When they got to the location, which ended up to be the ‘Zoo to You’, an animal sanctuary and conservation group with a campus in Paso, they discovered that nobody from the staff had made the call. Following the incident, deputies, along with zoo employees, were perplexed, so they started formulating a scenario and ultimately outlined a suspect— 'Route', a Capuchin monkey. In the post, the sheriff's office wrote, “Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey's uncle?

Then they all realized... it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey.”

A monkey believed to dialled 911 from US Zoo

As per the Facebook post, the zoo's staff believed Route took the company's smartphone, which is generally kept in a golf cart that is used to go around the 40-acre property. Given their natural curiosity and very skilled hands, capuchin monkeys frequently grab anything they can and begin pressing buttons.

The post further reads, “And that's what Route did... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us. As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can't really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do.”

Sharing images of the monkey, the office said, “Our Deputies have seen their fair share of "monkey business" in the County.”

Monkey viral news

Meanwhile, in July, a video that showed a bunch of monkeys using a phone created headlines. The opening scene of the viral video reveals a person holding the phone as two monkeys look engrossed in it. Further, a third monkey is also spotted joining and getting access to the screen. A few moments later, one of the monkeys grabs the phone and begins intriguingly scrolling the screen.